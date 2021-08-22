Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.