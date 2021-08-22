Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 660 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $155.50 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

