Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $518.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,153 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

