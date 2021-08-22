Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $58.57 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

