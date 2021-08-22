Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after acquiring an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

