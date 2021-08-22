Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $675,000 Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $186,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

