Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

CNXC opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.