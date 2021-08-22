Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 218,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $7,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.