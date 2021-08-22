ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $988,228.28

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $988,228.28 and approximately $4,907.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008416 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

