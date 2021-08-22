Expanse (EXP) One Day Volume Hits $4,644.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $4,644.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.25 or 0.06511194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.15 or 0.01355495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00373140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00135793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00595359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00332422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00325096 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.