Fabrinet Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

