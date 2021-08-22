FantasyGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00131869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00158116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,817.81 or 1.00005885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.00924980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.19 or 0.06623369 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

