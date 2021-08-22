Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last ninety days. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

