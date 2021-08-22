FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.