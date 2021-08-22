Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $2.19 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.79 or 0.00806592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00101796 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

