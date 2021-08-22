Financial Comparison: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 29.45 $33.77 million $0.30 103.40 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.77 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.36

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 21.44% 6.36% Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.83%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.