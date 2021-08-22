Financial Contrast: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.64%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 21.64 -$8.50 million ($0.17) -10.06 Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 18.89 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.53

vTv Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -71.01% N/A -50.27% Ovid Therapeutics N/A 128.18% 102.15%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats vTv Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

