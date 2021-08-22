Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

