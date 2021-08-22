Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.55 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. 10,543,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

