Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.17. 1,000,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.27. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

