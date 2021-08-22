Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

