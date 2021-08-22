Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 22,107 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

