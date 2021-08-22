Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 522,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,551 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,760,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

