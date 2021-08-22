Financial Survey: Chubb (NYSE:CB) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lemonade and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00 Chubb 1 3 11 1 2.75

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $179.69, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Chubb.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 44.95 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -18.99 Chubb $37.49 billion 2.18 $3.53 billion $7.31 25.47

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65% Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66%

Summary

Chubb beats Lemonade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets.

