Financial Survey: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Veoneer alerts:

This table compares Veoneer and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06% Holley N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veoneer and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.94 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.87 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veoneer and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 8 0 0 1.73 Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $25.70, indicating a potential downside of 28.81%. Holley has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Holley beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.