FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,820. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
