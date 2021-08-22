First Personal Financial Services Sells 376 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

