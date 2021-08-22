First Personal Financial Services Sells 400 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Masco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Masco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.