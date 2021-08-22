First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

