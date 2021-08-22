First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

First Solar stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

