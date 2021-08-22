First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,505.69 ($19.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,496.35 ($19.55). First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF shares last traded at GBX 1,496.35 ($19.55), with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,360.32.

About First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.