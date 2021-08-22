Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.09. 5,865,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,421. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

