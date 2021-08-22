Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

