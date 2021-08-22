Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

