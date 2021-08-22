Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

