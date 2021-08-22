Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 376.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 59.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $207.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.