Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 99,131 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 20.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.