Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,016 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA opened at $571.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $576.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

