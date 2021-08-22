Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.