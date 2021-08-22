Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
