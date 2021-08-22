FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $773.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

