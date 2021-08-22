Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $22.99 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $22.99 or 0.00047212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $129.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00129864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00156722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.31 or 1.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00909188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.27 or 0.06625154 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

