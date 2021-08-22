Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

