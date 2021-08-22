Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $57.53. Foot Locker shares last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 218,626 shares traded.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

