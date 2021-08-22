Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

