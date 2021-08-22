Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

