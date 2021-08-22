Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $531.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

