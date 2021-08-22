Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

FREQ stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2,460.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 181,428 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

