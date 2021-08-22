Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.79.

Freshpet stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.79 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 57.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 43.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

