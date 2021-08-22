Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

