FY2021 EPS Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Increased by KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

